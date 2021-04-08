Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 33,917 Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 1.15% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRN traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

