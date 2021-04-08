Fulcrum Equity Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,514 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,603,000.

FTEC traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,029. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26.

