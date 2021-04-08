Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 3.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.