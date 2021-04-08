Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Stock Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 1.13% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,670. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

