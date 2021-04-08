Fulcrum Equity Management Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 679.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 2.99% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEZ traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $89.00. 27,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,069. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

