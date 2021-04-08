Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.62 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKK. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,346.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

JKK stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $352.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.63.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

