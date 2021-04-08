Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.63 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

