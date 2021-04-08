Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $3.25 Million in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF makes up 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 15.12% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 12,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

