Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 6.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.