Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 35,781 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.61% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Shares of DWAS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,509. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83.

