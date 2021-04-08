Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 41,614 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 156,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,038. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

