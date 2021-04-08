Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 5,111 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 4.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

FTXL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

