Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $2.94 Million Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF comprises 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HAIL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

