Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,405 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

