Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

