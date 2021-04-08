Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $183.10. 3,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

