Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

