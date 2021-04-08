Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,781 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.66.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,527. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

