Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,136 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.12.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

