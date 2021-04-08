Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

