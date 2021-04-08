Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 590 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

NYSE HON opened at $217.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

