Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 929 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $138,377,000 after buying an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

ABT stock opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

