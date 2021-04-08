Function X (FX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $862,389.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $101.89 million and $862,389.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,181.90 or 1.00085439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104179 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 245,283,116 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

