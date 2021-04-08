Function X (FX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $862,389.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $101.89 million and $862,389.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,181.90 or 1.00085439 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00035422 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011091 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104179 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005368 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.