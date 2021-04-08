Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $784,050.62

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $784,050.62 and $2.33 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00265770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.00801442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 0.99685888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00711688 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,176,160 coins and its circulating supply is 728,297 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

