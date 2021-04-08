Fundamental Research Lowers Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target to C$4.50

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO / OTC: STPGF) Positive EBITDA in the First Year of Production” and dated April 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

STGO is an FRC Top Pick



“

Shares of Steppe Gold stock remained flat at $C$2.10 on Thursday. 26,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,645. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$144.56 million and a P/E ratio of -29.30.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.