FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0436

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. FUNToken has a market cap of $448.88 million and $27.28 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.