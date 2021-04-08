FUNToken (FUN) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $446.47 million and $23.13 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

