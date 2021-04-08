Fuse Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.85 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $2.05 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.77 or 0.00773271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.61 or 1.01002903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00687394 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

