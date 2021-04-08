Fuse Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $1.86 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00263398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.33 or 0.00790923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.33 or 0.99497875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00707384 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

