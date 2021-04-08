Fusible (FUSII) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00007208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusible has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Fusible has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $26,556.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00264580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00774176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.13 or 1.00066154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00702474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

