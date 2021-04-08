Fusible Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,128.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $26,128.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00007011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.00787843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.97 or 0.99854182 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00700651 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

