Fusion (FSN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $67.87 million and $2.39 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,641.33 or 0.98977450 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,517,531 coins and its circulating supply is 49,947,774 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.