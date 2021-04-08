Fusion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Fusion has a total market cap of $66.89 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,836.94 or 0.98665346 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,509,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,939,482 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.