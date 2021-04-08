FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.25.

CHR opened at C$4.61 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$746.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

