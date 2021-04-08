FY2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

