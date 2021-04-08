Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GMP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GMP opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.14. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a one year low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).
