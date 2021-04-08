Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GMP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GMP opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.14. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a one year low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

Get Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust alerts:

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.