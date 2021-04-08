Gala (GALA) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $176.31 million and approximately $870,547.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00638212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00083835 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030432 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

