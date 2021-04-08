Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Cap Hits $32.14 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and $6.23 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.16 or 0.00015742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.00801099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.05 or 0.99372695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00704754 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

