Game.com (GTC) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

