GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 4.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $167.30 and last traded at $169.50. 312,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,140,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.