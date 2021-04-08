Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 3,274,746 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 429,860 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

