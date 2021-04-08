Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.