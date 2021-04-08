Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,961.43

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,784 ($23.31), with a volume of 101655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,760 ($22.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total value of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

