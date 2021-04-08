Gatechain Token Reaches One Day Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Token Trading

