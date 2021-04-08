Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Gates Industrial worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

