GateToken Hits One Day Volume of $10.08 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. GateToken has a market cap of $197.18 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00004454 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,150,183 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

