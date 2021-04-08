GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $842.57

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 842.57 ($11.01) and traded as high as GBX 908.50 ($11.87). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 294,012 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 842.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 848.65.

In other GB Group news, insider Natalie Gammon bought 5,872 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

