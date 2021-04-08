GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.23

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$53.23 and last traded at C$53.23, with a volume of 12609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.08.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

