Geeq Hits Market Capitalization of $16.44 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Geeq has a total market cap of $16.44 million and $675,053.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00628682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00081892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030590 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.