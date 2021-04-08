Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7.23 ($0.09). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 7.23 ($0.09), with a volume of 16,698 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

About Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

